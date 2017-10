Oct 2 (Reuters) - SPINEGUARD SA:

* SPINEGUARD ESTABLISHES TWO-YEAR €2.4M CONVERTIBLE BONDS FACILITY WITH NICE & GREEN

* THIS EQUITY FINANCING PROVIDES FUNDING TO RIGHT SIZE SPINEGUARD‘S OPERATIONS AS IT AIMS TO REACH OPERATING BREAK-EVEN BY END OF 2018.

* FACILITY PROVIDES SECURED AND SCHEDULED MONTHLY DRAWS OF € 100,000 EACH DURING A PERIOD OF 24 MONTHS

* EMISSION OF 120 OCAPI BONDS (CONVERTIBLE BONDS) OVER 24 MONTHS