BRIEF-Spineguard FY Net Loss Narrows To 4.1 Million Euros

March 15 (Reuters) - SPINEGUARD SA:

* SPINEGUARD REPORTS FULL-YEAR 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* ‍STÉPHANE BETTE CEO AND PIERRE JÉRÔME NAMED CHAIRMAN​

* FY RECURRING OPERATING LOSS EUR 2.5‍​ MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF EUR 3.6 MILLION YEAR AGO‍​

* FY NET LOSS EUR 4.1 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF EUR 4.2 MILLION YEAR AGO

* ‍AIMS AT REACHING OPERATING PROFITABILITY BY END OF 2018​

* FY REVENUE EUR 8.2 MILLION VERSUS EUR 7.5 MILLION YEAR AGO‍​

* SEES ‍COMMERCIAL LAUNCH OF Z-DIRECT SMART SCREW WITH ZAVATION IN USA IN 2018​

* ‍BOARD OF DIRECTORS ACCEPTED ALAN OLSEN’S RESIGNATION FROM HIS ROLE OF CHAIRMAN OF BOARD​

* ‍PENETRATION OF UNIVERSITY HOSPITALS CONTINUES TO GROW, WITH 38 CENTERS USING PEDIGUARD® IN THEIR TRAINING PROCESS BY YEAR-END​