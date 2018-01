Jan 25 (Reuters) - SPINEGUARD SA:

* SPINEGUARD ANNOUNCES SIGNIFICANT IMPROVEMENT TO ITS OPERATING RESULT

* FY OPERATING LOSS EUR ‍​2.5 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF EUR 3.6 MILLION YEAR AGO

* CASH POSITION AT YEAR END OF €1.2M ‍​

* TOTAL CASH AVAILABLE TO THE COMPANY IS €3.2M

