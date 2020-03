BRIEF-Spineguard FY Total Revenue Down At 6.8 Million Euros

March 19 (Reuters) - Spineguard SA:

* FY EBITDA LOSS EUR 0.05 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF EUR 0.6 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY NET LOSS EUR 0.7 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF EUR 2.3 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY TOTAL REVENUE EUR 6.8 MILLION VERSUS EUR 7.6 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY OPERATING CASH FLOW WAS POSITIVE AT EUR 224K (VERSUS. EUR -669K IN 2018)

* 2020 OUTLOOK: COLLABORATION WITH OUR INDUSTRY PARTNER ADIN DENTAL/ CONFIDENT ON DENTAL APPLICATION WILL INTENSIFY IN 2020 WITH CO-DEVELOPMENT OF A NEXT GENERATION DSG EMBEDDED PRODUCT

* 2020 OUTLOOK: SEARCH FOR STRATEGIC ALLIANCES WITH INDUSTRY PLAYERS NOTABLY FOR ROBOTIC APPLICATION CONTINUES WITH VENTURE BANK HEALTHIOS CAPITAL MARKETS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)