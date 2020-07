July 9 (Reuters) - SPINEGUARD SA:

* FIRST HALF 2020 REVENUE WAS EUR 2.3 M

* COMPANY ESTIMATES THAT IT CAN FUND ITS NEEDS UNTIL MID-2022

* CASH POSITION AS OF JUNE 30, 2020 OF EUR 1.2 M PLUS SECURED EQUITY LINE FACILITY FOR EUR 2.4 M MEANS THAT TOTAL CASH AVAILABLE TO COMPANY IS EUR 3.6 M

* SPINEGUARD IS CONTINUING ITS DISCUSSIONS WITH ITS MAIN CREDITORS TO ARRANGE "VENTURE" DEBT AND FEI INNOVATION LOAN RESPECTIVELY