BRIEF-Spineguard Q1 Revenue Down At 1.4 Million Euros

April 23 (Reuters) - Spineguard SA:

* Q1 REVENUE 1.4 MILLION EUR

* STRONGLY IMPACTED BY COVID-19 IN MARCH

* GLOBAL REVENUE IN Q1 OF 2020 WAS EUR 1,376K VERSUS EUR 1,692K IN Q1 2019, A 16.5% DECREASE

* COVID-19: IMPACT ON SECOND HALF OF MARCH WAS SIGNIFICANT WITH QUASI COMPLETE STOP OF ORDERS AND SHIPMENTS

* COLLABORATION WITH ADIN DENTAL IMPLANT SYSTEMS / CONFIDENT ON DENTAL APPLICATION WILL INTENSIFY IN 2020 AS SOON AS COVID-19 PANDEMIC DECREASES

* SOLD 1,536 DSG UNITS IN Q1 OF 2020 VERSUS 2,028 UNITS IN Q1 2019