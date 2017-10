Oct 5 (Reuters) - SPINEGUARD SA:

* SPINEGUARD REPORTS €6.0M REVENUE AND 13% GROWTH FOR THE 9 MONTHS OF 2017, US THIRD-QUARTER GROWTH OF 23% CC

* Q3 REVENUE EUR 1.8 MILLION VERSUS EUR 1.7 MILLION YEAR AGO