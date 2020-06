BRIEF-Spineguard Secures 2.4 Million Euros Equity Line With Nice & Green

June 26 (Reuters) - SPINEGUARD SA:

* PROVIDES OVER 12 MONTHS RUN WAY

* SECURED AND FLEXIBLE FINANCING WITH NO ASSOCIATED WARRANTS

* AN ASSET IN THE CONTEXT OF THE CHAPTER 11 & FRENCH ‘SAUVEGARDE’ PLANS

* SECURED €2.4M FINANCING IN THE FORM OF AN EQUITY LINE MADE OF 120 CONVERTIBLE WARRANTS (BSAR) OVER A PERIOD OF 12 MONTHS

* NOMINAL VALUE OF THE BSAR: € 20,000 EACH AT 100% OF THE PAR VALUE.

* COVID-19 STRONGLY IMPACTED OUR REVENUE BEGINNING IN MID-MARCH - CEO

* COVID-19 STRONGLY IMPACTED OUR REVENUE BEGINNING IN MID-MARCH - CEO

* ELECTIVE SURGERIES ARE NOW PROGRESSIVELY RESUMING AND WE ARE ABOUT TO LAUNCH OUR NEW DSG-CONNECT INTERFACE -CEO