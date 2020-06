June 4 (Reuters) - Spineguard SA:

* FILES ITS “510K” DOSSIER FOR THE CLEARANCE OF ITS NEW “DSG CONNECT” PLATFORM IN THE UNITED STATES

* COMMERCIALIZATION IN UNITED STATES WILL COMMENCE AS SOON AS FILE IS VALIDATED, WHICH USUALLY TAKES 3 TO 9 MONTHS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)