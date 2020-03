March 30 (Reuters) - SPINEGUARD SA:

* SPINEGUARD: STOCK TRADING WILL RESUME ON MARCH 31, 2020

* "WE ARE ALREADY WORKING ON ELABORATION OF A SAFEGUARD PLAN AND ARE CONFIDENT THAT IT WILL ENABLE AMENDMENT OF OUR DEBT. IN PARALLEL, WE ARE PURSUING DEPLOYMENT OF OUR DSG TECHNOLOGY AND SET-UP OF STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIPS ON A SOUND BASIS WHILE TAKING NECESSARY MEASURES TO COPE WITH PROPAGATION OF COVID-19 VIRUS AND ITS CONSEQUENCES ON OUR ACTIVITIES."-CEO