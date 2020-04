BRIEF-Spineway FY Consolidated Operating Loss Narrows To 2.3 Million Euros

April 17 (Reuters) - SPINEWAY SA:

* REPORTED ON WEDNESDAY 2019 RESULTS

* FY CONSOLIDATED REVENUE EUR 5.0 MLN VS EUR 6.5 MLN YR AGO

* FY CONSOLIDATED OPERATING LOSS EUR 2.3 MLN VS LOSS EUR 3.9 MLN YR AGO

* FY CONSOLIDATED NET LOSS EUR 2.9 MLN VS LOSS EUR 4.1 MLN YR AGO

* FY CONSOLIDATED GROSS MARGIN EUR 3.8 MLN VS EUR 4.2 MLN YR AGO

* GEOPOLITICAL SITUATION IN LATIN AMERICA AUTOMATICALLY HAD AN ADVERSE EFFECT ON GROUP’S ACTIVITY

* AS OF DECEMBER 31, AVAILABLE CASH EUR 2.6 MLN VS EUR 0.1 YR AGO

* AS OF DECEMBER 31, GROUP’S NET DEBT DROPPED SHARPLY TO EUR 2.0 MLN VS EUR 4.1 YR AGO

* COVID-19 CRISIS: AS MOST SPINAL SURGERIES HAVE BEEN POSTPONED, SPINEWAY HAS DRAWN UP AN OVERALL PLAN FOR PARTIAL ACTIVITY TO ADAPT WORKFORCE AND PROTECT CASH POSITION

* COVID-19 CRISIS: HAS PUT IN PLACE MEASURES IN LINE WITH GOVERNMENT PROVISIONS AND MEASURES TO OPTIMISE SHORT-TERM CASH REQUIREMENTS

* Q1 REVENUE EUR 1.0 MLN VS EUR 1.4 MLN YR AGO, FOLLOWING EXPECTED DECREASE IN SALES IN FRANCE (-60%) AND THE MIDDLE EAST (-58%)

* WITH APPROVAL OF FINANCIAL PARTNER NEGMA, SPINEWAY DECIDED TO ENTER SECOND PHASE OF FINANCING REPRESENTING EUR 6 MLN

* FIRST TRANCHE OF CONVERTIBLE BONDS IN APRIL 2020 FOR EUR 3.6 MLN, I.E., 1,600 CONVERTIBLE BONDS WITH PAR VALUE OF EUR 2,500

* SECOND TRANCHE BY SEPTEMBER 4 FOR MAXIMUM OF EUR 2.4 MLN, GIVING RIGHT TO MAXIMUM OF 960 BONDS WITH PAR VALUE OF EUR 2,500

