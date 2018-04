April 26 (Reuters) - SPINEWAY SA:

* FY NET LOSS EUR 1.0 ‍​MILLION VERSUS EUR 2.7 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY GROSS OPERATING PROFIT EUR 0.2 ‍​MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF EUR 1.2 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q1 REVENUE EUR ‍​1.8 MILLION, DOWN 41% YOY, AND UP 17% EXCLUDING. BASE EFFECT

* US SALES TRENDS COULD IMPACT 2018 STRATEGIC PLAN AND OBJECTIVE

* US SALES TRENDS ENCOURAGE CO TO STUDY EVOLUTION OF ITS STRATEGIC PLAN TO ACCELERATE ITS PROFITABLE DEVELOPMENT