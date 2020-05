BRIEF-Spineway Obtains State-Guaranteed Loan Of 1.1 Million Euros

May 20 (Reuters) - SPINEWAY SA:

* OBTAINS A STATE-GUARANTEED LOAN (PGE) OF €1.13 MILLION

* ANNOUNCES RESERVED CAPITAL INCREASE OF €4.6 MILLION

* NEW SHARES ISSUED AS PART OF THE PRIVATE PLACEMENT REPRESENT 26.6% OF THE CAPITAL AFTER THE OPERATION

* SETTLEMENT AND DELIVERY WILL TAKE PLACE BY 22 MAY 2020

* ISSUES 456,521,700 NEW ORDINARY SHARES WITH A PAR VALUE OF EUR 0.01 PER SHARE

* LOAN STRENGTHENS GROUP’S CASH POSITION AND ENABLES IT TO MAINTAIN ACTIVITIES UNTIL THE RESUMPTION OF SURGERY IN ALL ITS OPERATING AREAS

* NEW SHARES ARE LISTED ON EURONEXT GROWTH OF EURONEXT PARIS ON THE SAME QUOTATION LINE AS THE EXISTING SHARES