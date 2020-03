BRIEF-Spirax-Sarco Engineering Posts FY Adjusted Pretax Profit Up 8%

March 11 (Reuters) - Spirax-Sarco Engineering PLC:

* FY PRETAX PROFIT FELL 18 PERCENT TO 236.8 MILLION STG

* FY ADJUSTED PRETAX PROFIT ROSE 8 PERCENT TO 274.5 MILLION STG

* SPIRAX-SARCO- ANTICIPATES IMPACT DUE TO COVID-19 OUTBREAK ON ANNUAL GROUP SALES AND ADJUSTED OPERATING PROFIT OF AROUND 2% AND 4% RESPECTIVELY

* SPIRAX-SARCO - GIVEN GLOBAL SPREAD OF COVID-19 VIRUS, WE EXPECT A FURTHER DETERIORATION IN 2020

* SPIRAX-SARCO - AS SITUATION IS EVOLVING RAPIDLY, FINAL IMPACT COULD BE SIGNIFICANTLY DIFFERENT

* SPIRAX-SARCO - ON EFFECT OF COVID-19, SAYS ALMOST ALL IMPACT AFFECTING FIRST HALF OF YEAR

* SPIRAX-SARCO - WILL STRIVE TO MAINTAIN GROUP ADJUSTED OPERATING PROFIT MARGIN IN 2020 AT A SIMILAR LEVEL TO 2019