May 7 (Reuters) - Spire Inc:

* SPIRE ANNOUNCES PUBLIC OFFERING OF 2,000,000 SHARES OF COMMON STOCK

* COMMENCED UNDERWRITTEN PUBLIC OFFERING OF 2 MILLION SHARES OF COMMON STOCK

* OFFERING INTENDED TO SUPPORT INVESTMENTS IN ONGOING INFRASTRUCTURE UPGRADES, SPIRE STL PIPELINE, RECENTLY ACQUIRED STORAGE ASSETS

* INTEND TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO REPAY SHORT-TERM BORROWINGS USED TO FUND INVESTMENTS