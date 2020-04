April 1 (Reuters) - Spire Healthcare Group PLC:

* SPIRE HEALTHCARE GROUP PLC - AGREED TO WAIVE COVENANT TESTING REQUIRED UNDER COMPANY’S SENIOR FACILITY AGREEMENT

* SPIRE HEALTHCARE - WAIVER WILL PROVIDE FURTHER FLEXIBILITY TO SPIRE HEALTHCARE THROUGH, AND IN PERIOD AFTER, ITS PARTNERSHIP WITH NHS

* SPIRE HEALTHCARE - WOULD BE PRUDENT, IN LONG TERM INTEREST OF SHAREHOLDERS AND STAKEHOLDERS TO SUSPEND DIVIDEND PAYMENTS UNTIL CURRENT CRISIS IS OVER