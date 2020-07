July 1 (Reuters) - Spire Healthcare Group PLC:

* SPIRE HEALTHCARE GRP - CMA INVESTIGATION CONCLUDED

* SPIRE HEALTHCARE GROUP PLC - HAS ACCEPTED CMA INVESTIGATION’S FINDINGS

* SPIRE HEALTHCARE GROUP PLC - ALSO INVESTING IN A NEW PRICING SYSTEM WHICH WILL PROVIDE FURTHER CONTROLS TO ENSURE COMPLIANCE

* SPIRE HEALTHCARE GROUP PLC - HAS AGREED TO SETTLE CASE WITH CMA