March 2 (Reuters) - Spire Healthcare Group Plc:

* ‍AFTER 7 YEARS AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER (CFO) AT SPIRE, SIMON GORDON STEPPED DOWN AS AN EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR OF COMPANY ON 1 MARCH 2018​

* ‍HIS SUCCESSOR WILL BE ANNOUNCED IN DUE COURSE. SIMON WILL REMAIN WITH COMPANY UNTIL 31 MARCH 2018.​

