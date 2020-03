BRIEF-Spire Healthcare Says Expects FY Rev Above £1 Bln, Operating Profit Growth In-Line With Market Expectations

March 5 (Reuters) - Spire Healthcare Group PLC:

* SPIRE HEALTHCARE GROUP PLC SAYS 5.3% REVENUE GROWTH TO £980.8 MILLION IN FY (2018: £931.1 MILLION)

* SPIRE HEALTHCARE GROUP PLC SAYS FY OPERATING PROFIT GROWTH TO £94.4 MILLION (2018: £71.1 MILLION)

* SPIRE HEALTHCARE GROUP PLC SAYS FINAL DIVIDEND OF 2.5 PENCE PROPOSED

* SPIRE HEALTHCARE GROUP PLC SAYS 2020 IS PROGRESSING IN-LINE WITH BOARD’S EXPECTATIONS

* SPIRE HEALTHCARE GROUP PLC SAYS COVID-19 IS CREATING UNCERTAINTY

* SPIRE HEALTHCARE GROUP SAYS FOR FULL YEAR, ANTICIPATES REVENUE ABOVE £1 BILLION, WITH GROWTH IN OPERATING PROFIT IN-LINE WITH CURRENT MARKET EXPECTATIONS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: