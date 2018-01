Jan 16 (Reuters) - Spire Healthcare Group Plc:

* SEES 2017 FULL YEAR REVENUES IN RANGE OF £929 MILLION TO £932 MILLION

* SEES 2017 FULL YEAR UNDERLYING EBITDA IN RANGE OF £149 MILLION TO £151 MILLION

* NET DEBT AT 31 DECEMBER 2017 OF APPROXIMATELY £465 MILLION