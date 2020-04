April 6 (Reuters) - Spire Healthcare Group PLC:

* HEADS OF TERMS SIGNED WITH THE NHS IN WALES

* SIGNED HEADS OF TERMS WITH WELSH HEALTH SPECIALISED SERVICES COMMITTEE TO MAKE ITS FACILITIES AND SERVICES AVAILABLE TO NHS

* AGREEMENT MEANS SPIRE HEALTHCARE'S TWO HOSPITALS IN WALES JOIN 35 IN ENGLAND ASSISTING NHS