March 23 (Reuters) - Spire Healthcare Group PLC:

* SPIRE HEALTHCARE - SIGNED HEADS OF TERMS WITH NHS ENGLAND TO MAKE FACILITIES AND SERVICES AVAILABLE TO NHS AND PATIENTS DURING COVID-19 OUTBREAK

* SPIRE HEALTHCARE GROUP PLC - SPIRE HEALTHCARE WILL ASSIST NHS ENGLAND FROM MONDAY 23 MARCH, FOR A MINIMUM PERIOD OF 14 WEEKS