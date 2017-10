BRIEF-Spire Healthcare updates on Ian Paterson settlement agreement

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Spire Healthcare Group Plc:

* SPIRE HEALTHCARE - C‍ONFIRM COURT ORDER PUTTING AGREEMENT REGARDING SETTLEMENT OF CLAIMS AGAINST CO RELATING TO ACTIONS OF IAN PATERSON​ INTO EFFECT APPROVED

* SPIRE HEALTHCARE - APPROVED ORDER BRINGS TO CONCLUSION ALL CURRENT AND KNOWN CLAIMS FROM PATIENTS AGAINST SPIRE HEALTHCARE AND CO-DEFENDANTS

* APPROVED ORDER WILL RESULT IN ESTABLISHMENT OF IAN PATERSON COMPENSATION FUND

* SPIRE HEALTHCARE - FUND WILL ALSO BE AVAILABLE TO COMPENSATE ANY FURTHER PATIENTS WHO NOTIFY A CLAIM PRIOR TO 30 OCTOBER 2018