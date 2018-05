BRIEF-Spire QTRLY Earnings Per Share $2.03

May 2 (Reuters) - Spire Inc:

* SPIRE REPORTS SECOND QUARTER RESULTS

* INITIATION OF FISCAL 2018 NET ECONOMIC EARNINGS GUIDANCE OF $3.65 TO $3.75 PER SHARE

* QTRLY NET ECONOMIC EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $2.83

* FIVE-YEAR CAPITAL EXPENDITURES PLAN INCREASED TO $2.5 BILLION

* CAPITAL EXPENDITURES FORECAST FOR FISCAL 2018 INCREASED TO $500 MILLION

* QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $813.4 MILLION VERSUS $663.4 MILLION

* Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $2.48, REVENUE VIEW $676.8 MILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $3.74 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S