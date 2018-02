Feb 1 (Reuters) - Spire Inc:

* SPIRE REPORTS FIRST QUARTER RESULTS

* Q1 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $2.39

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.07 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FOR QUARTER, NON-CASH IMPACTS IN RESULTS FROM OPERATIONS WERE A DECREASE TO INCOME TAX EXPENSE OF $59.9 MILLION

* CAPITAL EXPENDITURES FORECAST FOR FISCAL 2018 IS APPROXIMATELY $490 MILLION

* FIVE-YEAR CAPITAL SPEND OUTLOOK FOR FISCAL YEARS 2017-2021 REMAINS APPROXIMATELY $2.3 BILLION

* QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $561.8 MILLION VERSUS $495.1 MILLION