FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Spirit Aero says actively evaluating multiple potential deals - Conf call‍​
Sections
Featured
Banks fearing North Korea hack ready defenses: cyber experts
Cyber Risk
Banks fearing North Korea hack ready defenses: cyber experts
Our top photos from October
Pictures
Our top photos from October
Medicaid crisis deepens after Hurricane Maria
Puerto Rico
Medicaid crisis deepens after Hurricane Maria
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 1, 2017 / 4:11 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

BRIEF-Spirit Aero says actively evaluating multiple potential deals - Conf call‍​

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc

* Says actively evaluating multiple potential deals, with target areas including Airbus content and military content

* Says sees some inventory build in Q4 due to timing on rate increases and timing on work package transfers associated with its supply chain optimization strategy‍​

* Says its goal for free cash flow in 2018 will be higher than in 2017, consistent with its 7-9 percent revenue to free cash flow conversion target

* Says continues to ramp up capital investments to prepare for rate increases

* Says in Q3 there were some aberrations with a couple of the spare parts in terms of the cost of how it sources those

* Says the aberrations were limited to this year, and shouldn’t repeat in 2018

* Says most of the sales growth in 2018 will be driven by rate increases on programs like 737, 787 and A320

* Says expects its supply chain savings to start to kick in for next year

* Says Bombardier’s C Series program might do better with Airbus’ support; Spirit Aero already does the pylons on the C Series jets

* Says it will bid to participate on new work packages from Bombardier Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.