April 25 (Reuters) - Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc :

* SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS ANNOUNCES 20% INCREASE TO QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND

* SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS HOLDINGS INC - BOARD DECLARED A REGULAR QUARTERLY $0.12 PER SHARE CASH DIVIDEND ON ITS OUTSTANDING COMMON STOCK

