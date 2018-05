May 22 (Reuters) - Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc:

SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS - UNIT COMMENCED OFFER TO PURCHASE FOR CASH ANY AND ALL OF $300 MILLION OUTSTANDING PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF ITS 5¼% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2022