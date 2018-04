April 10 (Reuters) - Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc :

* EXITS MRO JOINT VENTURE IN CHINA

* ANNOUNCED DIVESTITURE FROM HAECO SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS CO. LTD

* SPIRIT SHARES WILL BE ACQUIRED BY HAECO GROUP AND CO WILL BE RENAMED TO HAECO COMPOSITE STRUCTURES CO. LTD

* HAECO GROUP WILL BE A MAJORITY SHAREHOLDER OF HAECO COMPOSITE STRUCTURES (JINJIANG) CO. LTD Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: