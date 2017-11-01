BRIEF-Spirit Aerosystems holdings Q3 earnings per share $1.26

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc
* Spirit Aerosystems announces solid third quarter 2017 operating results with EPS up 9% Y/Y and cash from operations up 9% Y/Y; finalized definitive agreements with boeing; executed $194 million in share repurchases
* Q3 earnings per share $1.26
* Q3 revenue $1.7 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.73 billion
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.26 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc - finalized definitive agreements with boeing to settle open commercial issues on a range of programs into 2022
* Spirit Aerosystems - backlog at end of Q3 was approximately $45 billion, with work packages on all commercial platforms in boeing and airbus backlog
* Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc - “for 2017 we are reaffirming our guidance”
* FY2017 earnings per share view $5.25, revenue view $6.92 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Spirit Aerosystems -Q3 revenue primarily driven by higher production deliveries on boeing 737 and 787 programs and increased defense-related activity
* Spirit Aerosystems - operating income for Q3 down slightly primarily due to lower production deliveries on boeing 777 program, lower gcs&s activity
* Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc qtrly revenues $1,748 million versus $1,711 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)