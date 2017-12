Dec 6 (Reuters) - Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc:

* SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS PLANS MAJOR EXPANSION, JOB GROWTH IN WICHITA, KAN.

* SAYS ‍PLANS FOR EXPANSION, INCLUDING ADDITION OF 1,000 JOBS, CAPITAL INVESTMENTS TOTALING $1 BILLION OVER NEXT 5 YRS AT WICHITA FACILITY​