BRIEF-Spirit AeroSystems Qtrly Adjusted EPS Of $1.32

Feb 2 (Reuters) - Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc:

* INCREASES SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION UP TO $1 BILLION

* QTRLY REVENUE OF $1.7 BILLION, UP 9% Y/Y

* QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE (EPS) OF $1.07; ADJUSTED EPS OF $1.32

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.21, REVENUE VIEW $1.65 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SEES 2018 REVENUE OF $7.1 - $7.2 BILLION

* SEES 2018 EPS OF $6.25 - $6.50

* SEES 2018 CASH FROM OPERATIONS OF $850 - $950 MILLION

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $5.85, REVENUE VIEW $7.13 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS - BACKLOG AT END OF Q4 OF 2017 WAS APPROXIMATELY $47 BILLION

* SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS - INTEND TO REINVEST SUBSTANTIALLY ALL SAVINGS FROM TAX REFORM INTO “HIGH-RETURN” CAPITAL EXPENDITURES, RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT

* SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS - ALSO INCREASING INVESTMENT IN WORKFORCE DEVELOPMENT, ACCELERATING PRODUCTIVITY INITIATIVES