BRIEF-Spirit AeroSystems Reports Q1 Earnings Per Share $1.10

May 2 (Reuters) - Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc:

* SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS REPORTS Q1 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS; ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF ASCO INDUSTRIES; PLANS DEBT REFINANCING; ANNOUNCES $725 MILLION ACCELERATED SHARE REPURCHASE PLAN; INCREASED DIVIDEND BY 20%

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.10

* Q1 REVENUE $1.7 BILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $1.71 BILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.35 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* ACQUISITION OF ASCO INDUSTRIES TO BE COMPLETED DURING SECOND HALF OF YEAR

* 20% INCREASE IN QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND

* BACKLOG AT END OF Q1 OF 2018 WAS APPROXIMATELY $47 BILLION

* PLANS TO EXECUTE A $725 MILLION ASR AGAINST REMAINING $925 MILLION SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION

