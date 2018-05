BRIEF-Spirit AeroSystems Sees Improvement In Q2 Deliveries

May 2 (Reuters) - Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc:

* SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS - OUR GOAL IS TO HAVE NO DELAYED DELIVERIES FOR SECOND HALF OF YEAR AND THEREFORE, NO EXPEDITED FREIGHT CHARGES - CEO ON CONF CALL

* SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS - SEES $15 MILLION OF COST SYNERGIES FROM DEAL TO BUY ASCO INDUSTRIES

* SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS - ON BOEING 737 PARTS SUPPLY, WE GOT BEHIND AS MANY AS 13-15 UNITS, WE’VE CUT THAT DOWN TO ABOUT 5 AND WE’LL BE CAUGHT UP BY JUNE

* SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS - SHOULD SEE A VERY HEALTHY IMPROVEMENT IN Q2 OF THE TOTAL NUMBER OF DELIVERIES THAT WE MADE, PARTICULARLY ON 737 PROGRAM