BRIEF-Spirit AeroSystems To Acquire EU-Based Supplier Asco Industries

May 2 (Reuters) - Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc:

* SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS TO ACQUIRE EU-BASED SUPPLIER ASCO INDUSTRIES

* SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS HOLDINGS INC - DEAL FOR $650 MILLION IN CASH

* SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS HOLDINGS INC - SPIRIT EXPECTS TO FINANCE ACQUISITION THROUGH NEW DEBT

* SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS HOLDINGS INC - ESTIMATES ACQUISITION WILL BE ACCRETIVE TO ADJUSTED NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE IN FIRST FULL YEAR AFTER CLOSING

* SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS HOLDINGS INC - EXPECT TO REALIZE "ATTRACTIVE" COST SYNERGIES FROM ACQUISITION