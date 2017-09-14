FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
September 14, 2017 / 9:33 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-Spirit Airlines August 2017 load factor falls 0.9 percentage points ‍​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Spirit Airlines Inc

* Spirit Airlines Inc - Load factor for August 2017 was 86.2 percent, a decrease of 0.9 percentage points compared to August 2016 - SEC filing‍​

* Spirit Airlines Inc - Traffic in August 2017 increased 20.6 percent versus August 2016‍​

* Spirit Airlines - Through September 13, 2017, canceled 1,255 flights related to Hurricane Irma

* Spirit Airlines - September operations have, and will continue to be, impacted by Hurricane Irma

* Spirit Airlines Inc - August capacity increase of 21.9 percent

* Spirit Airlines Inc - “Anticipate we will be back to regular operations in all our Florida airports within the next few days”

* Spirit Airlines - Too soon to assess financial impact of Hurricane Irma on Q3, Q4 results but "we do expect it to be significant‍​" Source text: (bit.ly/2jtxPg1) Further company coverage:

