BRIEF-Spirit Airlines Estimates Total Revenue Per Available Seat Mile For Q1 2018 To Be About 8.37 Cents

April 10 (Reuters) - Spirit Airlines Inc:

* SPIRIT AIRLINES INC SAYS TOTAL REVENUE PER AVAILABLE SEAT MILE (TRASM) FOR Q1 2018 IS ESTIMATED TO BE APPROXIMATELY 8.37 CENTS - SEC FILING

* SPIRIT AIRLINES - ADJUSTED COST PER AVAILABLE SEAT MILE EX-FUEL FOR Q1 2018 IS EXPECTED TO BE DOWN APPROXIMATELY 5.0 PCT YEAR OVER YEAR

* SPIRIT AIRLINES INC - NOW ESTIMATES ITS 2018 FULL YEAR CASM EX-FUEL WILL BE DOWN BETWEEN 3 AND 4 PERCENT YEAR OVER YEAR

* SPIRIT AIRLINES INC SEES Q1 2018 CAPACITY (AVAILABLE SEAT MILES) UP 22.3 PCT Source text: (bit.ly/2GOcRzn) Further company coverage: