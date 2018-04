April 6 (Reuters) - Spirit Airlines Inc:

* SPIRIT AIRLINES INC SAYS CEO ROBERT FORNARO’S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $2.2 MILLION – SEC FILING‍​

* SPIRIT AIRLINES INC SAYS CEO ROBERT FORNARO'S 2016 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $7.2 MILLION WHICH INCLUDES STOCK AWARDS OF $5.7 MILLION – SEC FILING‍​