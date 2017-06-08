FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Spirit Airlines' May RPMs rises 6.6 pct‍​ to 2.06 bln
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
#Market News
June 8, 2017 / 6:00 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Spirit Airlines' May RPMs rises 6.6 pct‍​ to 2.06 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 8 (Reuters) - Spirit Airlines Inc:

* Revenue passenger miles for May 2.06 billion, up 6.6 pct‍​

* Says company's revenue for Q2 has been negatively impacted by a modest level of book away related to disruptions - SEC filing

* May 2017 load factor 85.3 percent versus 87.2 percent

* Capacity (available seat miles) in May was up 9.0 percent

* During the month of May, the company experienced an elevated number of pilot-related cancellations

* Sees Q2 2017 total revenue per ASM up 4% to 5% year-over-year

* Sees Q2 2017 available seat miles up 14.5 percent year-over-year

* Sees Q2 adjusted CASM ex-fuel to be up 9% to 10%‍​ Source text: (bit.ly/2r6JGE3) Further company coverage:

