BRIEF-Spirit Airlines Reports Q1 Loss Per Share $0.66

April 26 (Reuters) - Spirit Airlines Inc:

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.44 EXCLUDING ITEMS

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.43 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q1 LOSS PER SHARE $0.66

* Q1 REVENUE $704.1 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $706.3 MILLION

* TOTAL REVENUE PER AVAILABLE SEAT MILE (“TRASM”) FOR Q1 2018 DECREASED 2.4 PERCENT

* DURING Q1 2018, COMPANY’S RESULTS BENEFITED FROM CALENDAR SHIFT OF EASTER BY APPROXIMATELY 200 BASIS POINTS

* Q1 2018 COST PER AVAILABLE SEAT MILE, EXCLUDING SPECIAL ITEMS AND FUEL, OF 5.33 CENTS, A DECREASE OF 5.0 PERCENT

* ON A PER PASSENGER FLIGHT SEGMENT BASIS, TOTAL REVENUE FOR Q1 2018 INCREASED 1.7 PERCENT YEAR OVER YEAR TO $107.71