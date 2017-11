Nov 28 (Reuters) - Spirit Airlines Inc:

* SPIRIT AIRLINES SAYS ENTERED INTO NOTE PURCHASE AGREEMENT​ - SEC FILING

* SPIRIT AIRLINES INC - THE NOTE PURCHASE AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR FUTURE ISSUANCE BY THE CO OF EQUIPMENT NOTES IN AMOUNT OF $420.5 MLN‍​