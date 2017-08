July 27 (Reuters) - Spirit Airlines Inc:

* Sees FY17 capacity - available seat miles (ASMS) up 16.5%

* Sees Q3 capacity - available seat miles up 21.5%

* Sees Q3 TRASM down 2 percent to 4 percent

* Sees FY17 adjusted operating expense ex-fuel per ASM up 2% to 3%

* Sees full year 2017 gross capital expenditures $856 million

* Sees Q3 adjusted CASM ex-fuel down 1 percent to up 1 percent

* Sees Q3 economic fuel cost per gallon $1.67