May 21 (Reuters) - Spirit MTA REIT:

* SPIRIT MTA REIT - ENTERED SEPARATION AND DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT WITH SPIRIT REALTY CAPITAL, INC - SEC FILING

* SPIRIT MTA REIT - THE AGREEMENT GOVERNS RELATIONSHIPS BETWEEN CO AND SRC SUBSEQUENT TO COMPLETION OF SPIN-OFF

* SPIRIT MTA REIT-AGREEMENT GIVES FOR ALLOCATION BETWEEN CO &SRC OF SRC'S ASSETS, LIABILITIES AND OBLIGATIONS ATTRIBUTABLE TO PERIODS PRIOR TO SPIN-OFF