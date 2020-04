BRIEF-Spirit Of Texas Bancshares Says Announced To Its Employees That Dean O. Bass, Chairman And Chief Executive Officer Has Contracted COVID-19

April 7 (Reuters) - Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc:

* SPIRIT OF TEXAS BANCSHARES - ANNOUNCED TO ITS EMPLOYEES THAT DEAN O. BASS, CHAIRMAN AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER HAS CONTRACTED COVID-19

* SPIRIT OF TEXAS BANCSHARES INC - STEVEN MORRIS, A DIRECTOR, WILL SERVE AS ACTING CHAIRMAN OF BOARD

* SPIRIT OF TEXAS BANCSHARES -ON APRIL 6, BOARD DETERMINED THAT DAVID M. MCGUIRE, PRESIDENT OF CO WILL ASSUME BASS’ AUTHORITY & RESPONSIBILITIES

* SPIRIT OF TEXAS BANCSHARES INC - DO NOT ANTICIPATE ANY INTERRUPTIONS IN ANY OF ITS SERVICES