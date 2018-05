May 10 (Reuters) - Spirit Realty Capital Inc:

* SPIRIT REALTY CAPITAL ANNOUNCES EFFECTIVENESS OF SMTA REIT FORM 10 REGISTRATION STATEMENT

* SPIRIT REALTY CAPITAL - SPIN-OFF IS CURRENTLY ANTICIPATED TO BE COMPLETED ON/ABOUT MAY 31, 2018 AND REMAINS SUBJECT TO CERTAIN CUSTOMARY CONDITIONS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: