FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Spirit Realty Capital announces Q3 FFO per share $0.21
Sections
Featured
A woman's head was found. Who is she?
The Body Trade
A woman's head was found. Who is she?
Gunman kills three in Colorado Walmart
U.S.
Gunman kills three in Colorado Walmart
Wall Street regulator warns digital coin investors
Future of Money
Wall Street regulator warns digital coin investors
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 2, 2017 / 10:54 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

BRIEF-Spirit Realty Capital announces Q3 FFO per share $0.21

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Spirit Realty Capital Inc

* Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. announces third quarter 2017 financial and operating results

* Q3 adjusted FFO per share $0.23

* Q3 FFO per share $0.21

* Q3 revenue $169.6 million versus $172.5 million

* Q3 same store sales rose 1.2 percent

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted FFO per share $0.84 to $0.86

* Spirit Realty Capital Inc - ‍On track to execute previously announced leveraged spin-off transaction in 2018​

* Spirit Realty Capital Inc - ‍Raised its 2017 AFFO per share guidance to a range of $0.84 to $0.86 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.