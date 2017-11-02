FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Spirit Realty Capital posts qtrly ‍AFFO earnings per share $0.23​
November 2, 2017 / 10:44 AM / in 3 hours

BRIEF-Spirit Realty Capital posts qtrly ‍AFFO earnings per share $0.23​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Spirit Realty Capital Inc

* Spirit Realty Capital Inc - ‍Spirit raises 2017 affo guidance range to $0.84 to $0.86 per diluted share​

* Spirit Realty Capital Inc qtrly ‍FFO earnings per share $0.21​

* Spirit Realty Capital Inc - Qtrly ‍same store sales up 1.2% from Q3 2016​

* Qtrly ‍AFFO earnings per share $0.23​

* Q3 FFO per share view $0.21 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 FFO per share view $0.80 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Spirit Realty Capital Inc - ‍Established a new $250.0 million stock repurchase program, of which $21.7 million was utilized to repurchase shares during Q3​

* Q3 FFO per share view $0.21 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text: [bit.ly/2lIBGXo] Further company coverage:

