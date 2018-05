May 1 (Reuters) - Spirit Realty Capital Inc:

* SPIRIT REALTY CAPITAL, INC. ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2018 FINANCIAL AND OPERATING RESULTS

* Q1 ADJUSTED FFO PER SHARE $0.22 EXCLUDING ITEMS

* Q1 REVENUE $165.3 MILLION VERSUS $165.4 MILLION

* REAL ESTATE PORTFOLIO OCCUPANCY WAS 98.9% AS OF MARCH 31, 2018

* SEES 2018 PRO-FORMA AFFO OF $0.66 TO $0.68 PER SHARE

* Q1 FFO PER SHARE VIEW $0.21 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FY2018 FFO PER SHARE VIEW $0.84 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S