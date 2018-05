May 1 (Reuters) - Spirit Realty Capital Inc:

* Q1 REVENUE $165.3 MILLION VERSUS $165.4 MILLION

* SEES 2018 PRO-FORMA AFFO OF $0.66 TO $0.68 PER SHARE, (EXCLUDING SEVERANCE CHARGES)

* SEES 2018 CAPITAL DEPLOYMENT OF $400.0 MILLION TO $500.0 MILLION

* SEES 2018 ASSET DISPOSITIONS OF $50.0 MILLION TO $100.0 MILLION

* Q1 FFO PER SHARE VIEW $0.21 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FY2018 FFO PER SHARE VIEW $0.84 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q1 REVENUE VIEW $159.4 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S