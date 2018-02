Feb 22 (Reuters) - Spirit Realty Capital Inc:

* SPIRIT REALTY CAPITAL, INC. ANNOUNCES EXECUTIVE TRANSITIONS

* SPIRIT REALTY CAPITAL - WOULD NOT BE RENEWING EMPLOYMENT AGREEMENT WITH PHIL JOSEPH, EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, CFO AND TREASURER

* SPIRIT REALTY CAPITAL INC - ‍JOSEPH WILL REMAIN WITH COMPANY THROUGH END OF HIS CONTRACT​

* SPIRIT REALTY CAPITAL - CO WORKING WITH EXECUTIVE SEARCH FIRM TO FIND NEW CFO